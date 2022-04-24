Twelve people charged in connection with fentanyl trafficking operation

Apr. 24—LAWRENCE — Twelve people were arrested at a "stash house" Thursday and charged with selling fentanyl and illegally possessing guns, according to state police.

The defendants were arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Friday and are being held without bail pending a hearing on May 2.

A search of the "stash house" in Lawrence resulted in the seizure of approximately 4.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, five handguns, one rifle, seven large-capacity magazines and ammunition, according to a press release.

All 12 suspects are from Lawrence and have been charged with at least one count of trafficking in fentanyl — 200 grams or more — possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm without FID card, improper storage of a firearm, possession of ammunition without FID card and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.