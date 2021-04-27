Twelve puppies valued at $49,000 stolen from Largo pet store, police say

LARGO — A pair of puppy thieves are wanted after they stole a dozen dogs from All About Puppies at 7190 Ulmerton Road, according to Largo police.

Two thieves broke into the store on Sunday and placed the puppies into bags before fleeing, police said. What time the burglary took place was not released by police.

The puppies have been valued at approximately $49,000, according to police, which would mean each puppy is worth an average of about $4,000.

Seven different breeds were taken from the store, including three poodles, three Yorkshire terriers and two Olde English bulldogs. Also stolen was a Siberian husky, a Boston terrier, a French bulldog and an English bulldog.

No other details about the burglary were released by police. Anyone with information about the burglary can contact the Largo Police Department at (727) 587-6730.