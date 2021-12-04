Twenty drown after bus plunges in Kenyan river

At least 20 people have drowned after a bus travelling to a wedding plunged into a flooded river in Kenya.

Video footage shows the bus was swept away after the driver tried to cross fast-flowing water over a bridge in the Enziu River, about 200km (125 miles) east of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Four of the dead were children, Citizen TV reported. At least 10 people have been rescued.

However, it is unclear how many people were in the bus at the time.

The driver was not familiar with the route and the bridge over the river in Mwingi, Kitui county, local news site the Standard reports.