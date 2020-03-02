25-year-old alligator being kept as pet discovered in Ohio basement

A 25-year-old pet alligator found in a home in Madison Township, Ohio, will be sent to an animal sanctuary in South Carolina.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A guest who had overstayed his welcome was removed from a Madison Township home’s basement Thursday by police and workers with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Madison Township police were called to a home in the Groveport area after township firefighters responding to a medical emergency observed an alligator penned in the basement.

Responding officers found what police say was an about 5-foot-long alligator being kept as a pet.

The state Department of Agriculture was notified, and it was determined that the owner of the alligator did not have an exotic-animal permit as required by law.

The alligator is believed to be about 25 years old. American alligators are believed to have a lifespan of 30 to 50 years.

The owner surrendered the alligator, which police said will be taken to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

It was not immediately known whether the property owner would face any charges.

