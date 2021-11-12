Investigators say they seized more than 20 pounds of meth during a traffic stop in Kings Mountain.

Investigators say they uncovered 24 pounds of methamphetamine that made its way to Kings Mountain from California.

The seizure was made during a traffic stop Monday, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s interdiction team, along with K-9 Karma, conducted the stop in Kings Mountain. Deputies reportedly located approximately 24 pounds of meth in the vehicle, and both occupants of the car were charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

The man and woman, both residents of Montclair, California, are each being held on bonds of $500,000.

This marks the latest drug bust announced by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

In October, investigators say they seized 11.15 pounds of methamphetamine during a stop, and over the course of the month they uncovered 37 pounds, Norman said.

In September, the Sheriff's Office worked with the DEA and seized 22 pounds of meth in Grover.

In each of the cases the drugs appeared to be moving through the county from outside of North Carolina

Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said he encourages the community to share information on drug dealers by calling the vice/narcotics division at 704-484-4987.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Twenty-four pounds of meth seized in Kings Mountain