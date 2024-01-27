Twenty injured in Ukrainian bus accident in Poland — FA Ministry

An accident involving a Ukrainian bus occurred near the Polish city of Hrubieszów

A traffic accident involving a Ukrainian bus occurred in the Polish city Hrubieszów on Jan. 27, reported Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman, Oleh Nikolenko, in a comment to NV.

Preliminary information suggests that 20 Ukrainians suffered injuries of varying degrees. The injured have been taken to hospitals for treatment, while other passengers have been giventemporary accommodations.

The bus, carrying a total of 69 people and two drivers, overturned on the road, said Polish news channel TVN24, citing police. The local State Fire Service department mentioned that the road is currently slippery due to snow, but other factors are also under investigation.



The Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin is cooperating with Polish law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the accident, said Nikolenko. They are closely monitoring the condition of injured citizens and are exploring the possibility of arranging another bus for other passengers.

