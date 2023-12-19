Twenty-nine-state coalition secures win against robocallers

Dec. 19—A 29-state coalition that includes Virginia has won a victory in the fight against robocalls.

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted a new telemarking robocall and robotext policy that Virginia and the 28 other states advocated for earlier this year, according to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Miyares said the new FCC policy will require individual businesses to obtain written consent from consumers before sending robotexts and making robocalls.

Under the prior rule, Miyares said lead generating businesses misled consumers who believed they were consenting to a single company's telecommunications, only to receive, sometimes, hundreds of unwanted calls and text messages from industry competitors.

A common lead generation practice is to offer to give the consumer a quote for a good or service online such as insurance products, according to the attorney general's office. In order to receive the quote, a consumer has to agree to receive calls and/or texts from the lead generator's marketing partners. This often includes thousands of different businesses offering numerous different goods or services.

Miyares said the FCC's new rule requires "one-to-one consent," which prevents lead generators from obtaining consent on behalf of multiple businesses or sellers.

"Virginians are sick and tired of the seemingly endless robocalls-and-texts," Miyares said. "I'm glad that the FCC accepted my recommendation and drawn a clear line in the sand by adopting the one-to-one consent rule to protect consumers from lead generating businesses' predatory practices. This bipartisan effort and subsequent rule change will result in less unwanted and harassing telemarketing calls, and bring more peace to Virginians."

Virginia was joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming in requesting the FCC policy change.

The neighboring state of West Virginia was not a part of the 29-state coalition, although West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has been active in the past few years fighting the robocall problem.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

