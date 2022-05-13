Twenty-year-old Chester man identified by police as fatal shooting victim Thursday night

CHESTER — Chesterfield Police have identified the victim found shot to death in his car Thursday night at a local townhouse community.

Tyjuan A. Coleman, 20, of the 3600 block of Broadwater Road, had been shot multiple times and had died by the time police discovered him in the 15100 block of Timsberry Circle. A second victim was found one street over and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police were called to the scene off Harrowgate Road around 9:20 p.m. Thursday on reports of shots fired in the neighborhood.

No motive or suspect information was released.

Chesterfield has recorded six homicides this year, one more than at the same point last year. The county recorded 11 murders in 2021.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or (804) 748-0660; or use the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Chesterfield identifies man shot to death in townhouse community