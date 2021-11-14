Twenty-year-old Liberty man is accused of killing his mother, according to police

A Liberty man is accused of killing his mother, according to police..

The man was charged with murder in the second degree and armed criminal action by the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office.

At 11:47 p.m. on Friday, Liberty police responded to calls of a man being “out of control” on the 400 block of Glendale. When they arrived on the scene, police found a woman dead in her home.

The woman was identified as Jill Little, 46, of Liberty. A police investigation determined she was the victim of a homicide.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department was brought on to assist in searching the area after reports of her son fleeing the home prior to officers arriving at the scene.

Austin Little, 20, was found on the 400 block of Gordon Street and arrested by police.

He is currently in the Clay County jail with a total bond set at $1 million.