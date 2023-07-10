Twenty-year-old Springfield man dies after Saturday night shooting

Jul. 10—A Springfield man who was shot multiple times in the chest in Springfield's southwest side over the weekend has died, the Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed Monday.

Law enforcement officers responded to a report of a man down in the street after a shooting in the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue on Saturday night about 9 p.m.

Gregory Allen Wells, 20, was transferred to Mercy Heath — Springfield after officers on scene attempted "life-saving measures," according to an incident report obtained by the Springfield News-Sun.

(Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the victim's age from initial reports.)

Victoria Arnold, Wells' grandmother, said the man's twin sister, Destiny, died in a rollover crash about three years ago. Her son, Titus Arnold, was murdered in 2005.

Crime scene tape blocked off about 10 houses in the area for a few hours after the shooting. At least one vehicle could be seen with its window apparently shot.

City officers received support from Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Clark County Sheriff's deputies.

A suspect was unknown as of Sunday afternoon, according to the report.

Springfield city spokesperson Val Lough said no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, and police are continuing their investigation.

Arnold said gun violence is leading to too many young people being killed.

"This gun violence needs to stop," Arnold said. "People are tired of burying their young. This pain does not go away, and all we have is memories [of Wells]."