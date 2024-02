TUNIS (Reuters) - The bodies of 13 Sudanese migrants have been recovered and 27 others are missing after a boat sunk on Wednesday off the coast of Tunisia after setting off from Sfax, a Tunisian judicial official told Reuters on Thursday.

The boat contained 42 people, all of them Sudanese, and two people were rescued, the official added.

