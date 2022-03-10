Twenty-six arrested Wednesday in drug-trafficking conspiracy centered in Kansas City

More than two dozen people have been arrested as they face charges of participating in a drug-trafficking conspiracy centered in Kansas City, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment.

Twenty-six defendants face a range of felony charges that include conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, illegal firearm possession, use of a firearm during a violent crime and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The group is accused of committing 86 felonies in total.

The indictment was issued following the close of grand jury proceedings March 1. It was unsealed as all 26 defendants were placed under arrest Wednesday. All made initial court appearances and were ordered temporarily detained until their arraignments.

All of the alleged crimes occurred within the Western District of Missouri, according to the indictment. Charging documents indicate the conspiracy took place over the course of three years, from January 28, 2019, until late last month.