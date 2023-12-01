Twenty-six charged in Eastern Panhandle drug trafficking indictment

Dec. 1—ROMNEY, W.Va. — Twenty-six people from three states have been indicted by a federal grand jury for the distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Residents of West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Virginia were charged with drug trafficking, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. The charges were announced during a news conference at the Hampshire County Judicial Center in Romney.

According to court documents, Dorian Scott Burks, known as "Cash," 28, of Pittsburgh, supplied methamphetamine to Andrew Ross Hose, 54, of Berkeley Springs. Hose and others allegedly redistributed methamphetamine, as well as fentanyl and cocaine, in Hampshire, Morgan and Berkeley counties. During the investigation, law enforcement officers reportedly seized drugs, firearms, money.

"The supply of drugs from Pittsburgh to the Eastern Panhandle has been disrupted thanks to the excellent work of the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force," said Ihlenfeld. "Law enforcement will continue to use every tool available to pursue and to prosecute out-of-town dealers who operate for profit in West Virginia."

The task force consists of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, Hampshire County Sheriff's Office, Mineral County Sheriff's Office, Hardy County Sheriff's Office, Grant County Sheriff's Office and the Keyser Police Department. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Berkeley County and Hampshire County Prosecuting Attorney's Offices assisted.

Those indicted include:

—Dorian Scott Burks, also known as "Cash," 28, of Verona, Pennsylvania.

—Andrew Ross Hose, 54, of Berkeley Springs.

—John William Malcolm, 56, of Huntington.

—Alexis Mary Walsh, 29, of Verona, Pennsylvania.

—Stephen Michael Leeper, also known as "Pee Wee," 59, of High View.

—Andrew Scott Sager, 54, of Berkeley Springs.

—Teresa Danielle Pyles, also known as "Tree," 29, of Romney.

—Whitney Lynn Mathias, 34, of Cross Junction, Virginia.

—Hailey Lynn Oliff, 27, of Keyser.

—Marilynn Hope Baker, age 26, of Shanks.

—Michael Lee Ramsbottom, 67, of Berkeley Springs.

—Shaylyn Boutilier, 32, of Romney.

—James Palmer Hodge, also known as "Jimmy," 52, of Shanks.

—Gary Lee Whetzel, 61, of Berkeley Springs.

—Phyllis Susan Forbes, 37, of Romney.

—Sathira Ewers, 41, of Purgitsville.

—Lance Reed King, 48, of Berkeley Springs.

—Bobby Dillon, 38, of Hedgesville.

—Michael Steven Manzie, 37, of Cross Junction, Virginia.

—Bradley Allen Lopp, 34, of Bunker Hill.

—Jacobe Wesley Goforth, 29, of Martinsburg.

—Eric Keith Turner, 37, of Winchester.

—Kyle Andrew Sensel, 23, of Falling Waters.

—Amy Nicole Mayhew, 35, of Falling Waters.

—Kelly Mills, 34, of Middletown, Virginia.

—Lottie Broadway, 23, of Martinsburg.