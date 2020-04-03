Twenty-somethings flock to their parents' homes amid coronavirus pandemic

LARCHMONT, N.Y. – When Mythily Krishnan left her home in Mahopac, New York in the last week of February to go to India for two months, she froze 70 dinner boxes for her husband.

She’d bought a deep freezer for the purpose and had spent most of January cooking. All her husband, Krishnan Sugavanam, a senior engineer at IBM’s T.J. Watson Research Lab, would have to do is thaw each box (with enough food for two), and zap it in the microwave.

She had no idea then that the generous proportion in each dinner box would in fact be feeding two.

Jay Krishnan with his parents, Mythily Krishnan and Krishnan Sugavanam More

In early March, as Boston became one of the initial coronavirus clusters in the U.S., her 26-year-old Cambridge, Massachusetts-based son, Jay Krishnan, decided to come home.

Most of his colleagues at IBM Watson Health, where Jay Krishnan, who works to bring AI-enabled health care products to market, had already started working from home.

“Right now, cities are highly prone to the spread of disease and suburbs are a good place to be,” said Krishnan. “You can get fresh air and you can still do productive work.”

After graduating from Yale and acquiring a master’s in public health and epidemiology from Oxford University, Krishnan is now back to sleeping in his childhood bed.

And his mother couldn’t be happier.

“Knowing that Jay and his father are together gives me a lot of peace of mind,” said Mythily Krishnan via a Whatsapp message from India.

'More resources in the suburbs'

At a time when anxiety is high due to uncertainty and the fear of a growing pandemic, many young adults in their 20s, especially those who are single, are returning to childhood homes, seeking the comfort and safety provided by their families, said Dr. Debby Green, a psychologist with offices in Pleasantville and Larchmont.

“It is a phenomenon I see in my practice and my neighborhood. My patients, who now live in Brooklyn or Manhattan, have ... apartments and they feel socially isolated. They have a lot more resources in the suburbs and the ability to move around without being exposed to people and keeping their social distance,” said Green.

“By being home, these kids are also making sure their parents, many of whom are over 60, are OK.”

Hannah Stephanz, 27, hadn’t spent extended periods of time at her childhood home in Larchmont, New York since she left for Duke University after high school.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Rita Stephanz, third from left, is hosting her children, their friends, and significant others in her Larchmont, N.Y. home. Along with Stephanz, members of the newly formed household, photographed March 26, 2020 are her son Grant, 17, left, daughter Liza, 24, Zach Blumenfeld, 27, of New York City, John Hammel Strauss, 27, of New York City, daughter Hannah, 27, and John's sister Marian, 23, also of New York City. More

For the past four years, Stephanz, who works in sales for a solar energy company, has been living in an apartment in the East Village.

Three weeks ago, as many companies decided to have their employees work from home amid the virus outbreak, she came back to live with her mom, Rita, and her younger brother Grant, a high school senior.

“My apartment doesn't get a lot of natural light,” she said. “So, it's not the best place to be 24/7.”