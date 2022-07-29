Twenty years later, answers still sought in disappearance of Danny Newville

Jul. 29—NEW LONDON

— During the early morning hours of Aug. 1, 2002, Daniel Lee Newville was seen at a party in New London. It was the last time anyone saw the 18-year-old. Twenty years later, his family and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office are still looking for answers.

On Saturday, July 30, the annual Walk for Danny Newville will be held at 10 a.m. starting at Peace Lutheran Church in New London and ending at the Old Gray Park in the middle of town. The public is invited to attend to show support for the family and for friends and family to share memories of Newville.

Patty Wetterling, the mother of Jacob Wetterling, will be in attendance, to lend support to the Newville family. She became a child safety advocate after Jacob was abducted in 1989.

The mystery of Jacob's disappearance was not solved until 2016 when, as part of a plea agreement in another case, an Annandale man admitted to abducting, sexually assaulting and killing 11-year-old Jacob. He led authorities to the remains in rural Paynesville.

Newville's disappearance has not been solved, and the case remains open. Investigators believe someone has knowledge about what happened.

For the past two decades, the Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, has been

investigating the case

. Numerous theories and leads, including a Sept. 22, 2002, search of Lake Henderson, have been investigated over the years, a news release from the Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

Also keeping the case of Newville's disapperance in the public sphere is local social media blogger Joy Baker, whose own work has led to several leads. More information can be found on the

Find Danny Newville

Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the Newville case is asked to contact Detective. Sgt. Kent Bauman at

320-214-6700

, ext. 3315, or

kent.bauman@kcmn.us

.