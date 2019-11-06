Twenty Years Later, the SR-71 Blackbird Is Still the World’s Fastest Plane

Twenty years after its final retirement, the SR-71 Blackbird spy plane still is the fastest and highest-flying aircraft ever.

In 36 years of service with the CIA, the U.S. Air Force and NASA, the 50 SR-71s and A-12, FY-12 and M-21 variants flew missions over the Middle East, Vietnam and North Korea and supported important research.

"It still looks like something from the future, even though it was designed back in the 1950s," Peter Merlin, the author of Design and Development of the Blackbird, told CNN.

"Because of the way the fuselage bends and the wing curves and twists, it looks more organic than mechanical. Most conventional airplanes look like someone built them -- this one almost looks like it was grown."

The vulnerability of the subsonic U-2 spy plane spurred the SR-71’s development, CNN explained.

“In May 1960, an American U-2 spy plane was shot down in Soviet airspace while taking aerial photographs. Initially, the U.S. government said it was a stray weather research aircraft, but the story fell apart once the Soviet government released photos of the captured pilot and the plane's surveillance equipment,”

The incident had immediate diplomatic repercussions for the Cold War and reinforced the need for a new type of reconnaissance plane that could fly faster and higher, safe from anti-aircraft fire. "The CIA wanted a plane that could fly above 90,000 feet or thereabouts, at high speed and as invisible to radar as it was feasible," said Merlin. The task of designing such an ambitious machine fell on Clarence "Kelly" Johnson, one of the world's greatest aircraft designers, and his secret division of engineers at Lockheed, called Skunk Works. "Everything had to be invented. Everything," recalled Johnson, who died in 1990, the same year the Blackbirds were first retired from service.

To allow the Blackbird to withstand the friction and resulting heat of 2,000-miles-per-hour flight, Johnson decided to build the plane mostly from titanium. But there were problems.

Read the original article.