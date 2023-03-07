Twenty years of terror: What we know about Gustave Sapharas' brushes with the law

For more than 20 years, Summit County prosecutors say, Gustave Sapharas preyed on young women.

They say the Jackson Township man offered them rides, then took them to a secluded area where he threatened, choked or stabbed them to get them to perform sexual acts.

Prosecutors plan to present evidence of Sapharas’ lengthy criminal history during his trial that begins Thursday in Summit County Common Pleas Court in the killings of Karen Louise Bentz and Loretta Jean Davis in the 1970s.

Bentz, 18, of Akron, was found dead on April 28, 1970, while the body of Davis, 20, of Brimfield, was discovered on Sept. 28, 1975. Both women were stabbed in the chest, with their bodies left on the side of the road.

Here’s a look at Sapharas’ brushes with the law, compiled from court and police records and newspaper archives:

March 1970: Gustave Sapharas is sentenced to two years' probation for a May 1969 incident in which he assaulted a 20-year-old Green Township woman who spurned his advances on a date. He was originally charged with assault with the intent to rape and assault with a deadly weapon. Under a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to lesser charges of assault and battery and carrying a concealed weapon.

December 1972: A West Virginia jury deadlocks — and a mistrial is declared — in a case in which Sapharas was accused of the rape and kidnapping of a 22-year-old woman in January 1972.

January 1973: A 20-year-old woman claims Sapharas offered her a ride in Akron, then took her to a remote area where he strangled her and forced him to perform oral sex. She identified Sapharas as her attacker. A grand jury returned a no bill, which means it did not find “probable cause” that a crime was committed.

May 1975: A 20-year-old Akron woman claims Sapharas raped her at a gravel pit on Home Avenue in Akron. She said he threatened to kill her and had a knife. She jumped out of his car and ran for help outside a Cuyahoga Falls restaurant. Sapharas claimed the sex was consensual.

June 1975: A 20-year-old woman claims she got a ride from Sapharas in Akron. She said he took her to a remote location where he strangled her until she was unconscious. When she awoke, she said, she was naked from the waist down and Sapharas began choking her again. Sapharas was indicted for felonious assault but pleaded guilty to assault.

This copy of an Akron police booking photo of Gustave Sapharas is from a 1975 arrest on felonious assault charges.

February 1977: Sapharas is sentenced to 15 to 60 years in prison for the October 1976 rape of a 28-year-old Cuyahoga Falls woman.

November 1990: Sapharas is paroled from prison for the 1976 rape case.

October 1991: Sapharas returns to prison for a parole violation involving a Columbus woman who said Sapharas raped, choked and stabbed her. Sapharas wasn’t prosecuted for this incident because of the unavailability of the victim.

October 1999: A Summit County judge declares Sapharas a sexually oriented offender.

September 2000: Sapharas is released from prison for his parole violation.

October 2002: Sapharas is released from parole.

February 2018: Sapharas is acquitted by a Licking County jury of the 1991 killing of a 21-year-old Columbus woman. Bonita Davis died from a single stab wound to the heart, with her body dumped along a road.

September 2019: Sapharas is arrested in the unsolved killings of Karen Louise Bentz, 18, of Akron, in April 1970, and Loretta Jean Davis, 20, of Brimfield, in September 1975.

March 8, 2023: Sapharas will go on trial in the slayings of Bentz and Davis.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

