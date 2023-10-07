Twice-convicted child molester denied bail

Oct. 6—A Kern County man twice convicted of child molesting — once after he was let out of prison halfway into an 18-year sentence — was denied parole last week in a case county District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said highlights risks within California's elder parole law.

Alan Powell pled guilty in January 1991 to three counts of lewd, lascivious conduct by force with a child under 14 who he molested over a six-year period.

Then after Powell was paroled in 2000 at age 45, he befriended and committed sexual acts with four minor boys he met at a community pool he had moved near. With two prior strikes, he was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, of which he has served 33.

Zimmer took the occasion of Powell's parole denial Sept. 28 by the California Board of Parole Hearings to call attention to a state law that lowers parole barriers for people 50 or over who have served at least 20 years in prison.

"Powell's previous incarceration for over a decade failed to deter him from committing new sexually predatory crimes against four minor boys within less than 2 years of his release from prison." she said in a news release Friday.