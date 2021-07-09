Twice-convicted man arrested in Texas after allegedly voting while on probation

A twice-convicted felon who allegedly voted while on probation was arrested and charged in Houston earlier this week.

Convicted felons are not eligible to vote in Texas until they are "fully discharged" of their sentence, including probation.

"I wanted to get my vote in to voice my opinion," Hervis Rogers told KPRC 2 back in March 2020, during the Democratic primary on the campus of Texas Southern University. "I wasn’t going to let nothing stop me," he added.

Rogers had a Harris County voter registration card and even waited in line to cast his ballot for seven hours.

Local news outlets later discovered that the man had been convicted twice before for felonies and was on probation for a 1995 second degree felony offense conviction for burglary.

Rogers was arrested by authorities on Wednesday and is facing two felony charges of illegally voting. He was taken to the Montgomery County jail.

"He’s been convicted twice before for a felony," said criminal defense attorney Christopher Downey. "That raises his range of punishment up to 25 years to life on each count."

The arrest comes as voter fraud continues to be a hot button issue across the country. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott called for a 30-day special legislative session to tackle voting rights and other issues.

Texas Democrats temporarily halted a Republican-backed voting integrity bill in May after staging a walkout. Abbott subsequently vowed the legislation would resume debate during a special session and has voiced his support for election integrity laws following the 2020 presidential election.

"One thing all of us should agree on is that we must have trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections," Abbott said back in March. "The fact is, voter fraud does occur."