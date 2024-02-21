Twice as right: Votes against Mayorkas impeachment a breath of fresh air | Letters

Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives had a vote to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (“Gallagher vote helps block impeachment of Mayorkas,” Feb. 8).

This was a breath of fresh air. In my rather lengthy lifetime, I have only heard the word impeachment several times, though recently it has become almost commonplace to hear elected officials bandy it about.

Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher was only one of a few Republican House members to vote “nay” in the first vote, and the proposal didn’t pass. Unfortunately, it was brought up again the following week, and though Gallagher stood his ground, it passed by one vote (“House votes to impeach Mayorkas,” Feb. 14).

Many in the House Republican caucus refuse to work on policy change because it may help Democratic President Joe Biden. I applaud Gallagher for his vote because he stated Mayorkas hasn’t done anything to warrant impeachment.

Hopefully, some of his Republican colleagues learned something from his vote. Thank you, Mr. Gallagher.

Gregory F. Johnson, Milwaukee

