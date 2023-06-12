Twickenham veteran runs ultra-marathon across Tanzania

Tricia Sinclair hopes to raise £30,000 for charity

A British veteran is spending her 37th birthday running an ultra-marathon across Tanzania.

Tricia Sinclair, from Twickenham, is raising money to help fellow veterans tackle the "petrifying" obstacle of reintegrating into civilian life.

She stared the Ultra X Tanzania, a five day race which traverses Mount Kilimanjaro, on Monday.

"I want to inspire others to really challenge their mental resilience," she said.

Ms Sinclair was in the army for 14 years between 2008 and 2022 and served on five operational tours.

She now works as the director of fitness for charity REORG, which helps rehabilitate veterans, military and emergency services personnel through functional fitness and jiu-jitsu.

She hopes to raise £30,000 from the ultra-marathon to allow 100 people to go through the charity's fitness programme.

Ms Sinclair is to run 155 miles (250km) during the challenge including the 3,700m climb up Kilimanjaro.

She will use a GoPro to capture "the bits where I'm really struggling and digging really deep".

"If there's points where I'm crying because I don't want to take another step, that's what I'd be keen to capture," she said.

