Twiggs County man pleads guilty after police find gun ‘covered in blood’ under kitchen sink

A Twiggs County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally owning a gun he used in a shootout in 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jayvon Latrez Anthony, 30, of Jeffersonville, faces up to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court in Macon to owning an AK-47 while under felony indictment, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Middle District of Georgia office.

Anthony used the gun to shoot more than 17 rounds in a shootout with another man in July 2022 in Jeffersonville, the attorney’s office said. Anthony and his mother were both hurt in the shooting.

When officers searched the house where the shootout happened, they found Anthony’s gun under the sink, covered in blood and still loaded. Anthony had a prior criminal record as a felon in Bibb County, the news release read.

“It’s fortunate no one was killed during this highly volatile shoot-out where the defendant was armed with an assault-style weapon, firing off at least 17 rounds,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary in the release. “Through Project Safe Neighborhoods and our strong partnership with law enforcement at every level, violent convicted criminals caught illegally with assault weapons and other firearms will see their local cases get federal attention here in the Middle District of Georgia.”

Anthony’s sentencing has not been scheduled yet. He is not eligible for parole.

Jeffersonville is located about 25 miles southeast of Macon.