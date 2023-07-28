Twiglet the dachshund reunited with owners after dognapping ordeal

The family shared a photo on social media of Twiglet after she was reunited with them

A puppy has been returned to its owners less than 24 hours after being snatched from its home by a masked thief posing as a delivery driver.

Twiglet the 16-month-old miniature dachshund was taken from Catmere End in Saffron Walden, Essex, at around 3pm on Wednesday.

Police, who launched a missing hound appeal, said the pet had been “reunited with her happy owner” on Thursday after a member of the public came forward with information.

The dog was returned to her family Jo Vindis, 43, husband Jamie Vindis, 47 and their two children, aged 12 and 14, at around 11pm on Thursday night.

Twiglet was allegedly sold on for £700 but when the buyer realised the pet was stolen they contacted the family, according to MailOnline.

CCTV had captured an armed intruder, who was wearing a black face mask and a grey high-vis jacket, making off with the animal.

The thief was caught on the family's CCTV with the miniature dachshund but Essex Police said no arrests have been made yet

The footage showed the burglar smashing the patio door with a hammer and setting off alarms as he entered their home with the distressed dog barking for help.

The robber grabbed Twiglet and clamped down on her jaw to muffle the pet’s yelps.

After launching an appeal on social media, Jamie Vindis later posted on a lost and found group about the safe return of his dog.

He said: “Everyone… we have the most amazing news… Twig is home!!!

“She’s a little subdued by the whole experience but a tip off this evening from someone that had seen all of the publicity and awareness has meant we were able to be reunited about 11pm.

“We are blown away by how amazing people have been and want to thank you all so so much.”

‘Too hot to handle’

Twiglet’s family thanked the wide-reaching rescue campaign which made their pup “too hot to handle”.

Ms Vindis said they were thrilled to be reunited with their pet after fearing they would not see her again.

Speaking to BBC Essex, Ms Vindis said: “Well, we do love our dogs, don’t we? I think it just resonated with everyone with a dog, or even without, just how someone from your family - just snatched out of your home - it’s just horrible.

“Without the video we probably would never have seen her again.”

Neighbours were on the scene within minutes of the alarm being tripped but the thief had already taken their animal.

She believes it was a targeted attack as nothing else was stolen.

Ms Vindis said the couple felt “disbelief that it happened at all” and added: “Obviously we haven’t let her out of our sight.”

She said they paid £2,000 for Twiglet, according to MailOnline.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “Twiglet’s owner is grateful to the public for all their support and for sharing the appeal which was seen by a member of the public who was able to reunite Twiglet with its owner.

“They are truly grateful and happy that their dog is safely back with them, unharmed.”

The force said an investigation was ongoing but no arrests had been made.

