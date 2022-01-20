'Twilight' director warned Robert Pattinson that Kristen Stewart was a minor after their passionate audition kiss

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in "Twilight." Summit Entertainment

"Twilight" director Catherine Hardwicke warned Robert Pattinson that Kristen Stewart was underage.

Their audition kiss at Hardwicke's home was so intense that Pattinson fell off the bed.

"I'm like, 'Oh my God.' I thought, Kristen was 17. I don't want to get in some illegal things," Hardwicke said.

"Twilight" director Catherine Hardwicke told "The Big Hit Podcast" that she had to warn star Robert Pattison that his co-star Kristen Stewart was underage after their audition in her home, which involved a passionate kiss.

Hardwicke informed the podcast, hosted by Alex Pappademas, that Pattinson and Stewart tested their chemistry in 2007 on Hardwicke's own bed. It was so intense that Pattison, then-21 years old, fell off the bed and concerned her due to Stewart being 17 at the time.

"Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on this floor," she said.

"[Rob] walked in and he had his hair dyed black for some play, with these wacky bangs. He was a bit out of shape," she continued. "His shirt was just all messy, and I'm like, 'Oh, OK. OK, let's see how this goes.'"

Catherine Hardwicke arrives for the 72nd Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards. Rachel Luna / Stringer / Getty Images

"Rob and Kristen auditioned on my bed, the kissing scene, Rob was so into it he fell off the bed. I'm like, 'Dude, calm down.' And I'm in there filming with my little video camera, whatever," Hardwicke said.

Hardwicke said Stewart told her she wanted Pattison to play immortal vampire Edward Cullen. "At the end, Kristen was like, 'It has to be Rob,'" she told the podcast. "I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I'm like, 'Oh my God.' I thought, Kristen was 17. I don't want to get in some illegal things.

"So I remember I told Rob, 'By the way, Kristen is 17. In our country, it's illegal to have a sexual …' And he's like, 'Oh, OK, whatever.'"

Stewart told The New Yorker in November last year that the kissing audition was the pivotal moment in Pattinson's casting. "It was so clear who worked," Stewart said, adding that she swooned when she first met him.

Hardwicke also revealed to "The Big Hit Podcast" that "Bella on jet skis being chased by the FBI" featured in the original script.

"They wanted to just put in some more action to advance it more and give something more for the male audience," she said. "They thought they were going to lose the male audience with too much of a romance."

