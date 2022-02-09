Twilio Jumps on Bullish Sales Forecast That Tops Estimates

Joe Williams
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc., a maker of marketing communications software, jumped more than 20% after projecting sales that topped estimates in the current period and reporting fourth-quarter revenue that also was better than expected.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sales will be as much as $865 million in the three months ending in March, the San Francisco-based software company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $804.6 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Twilio’s prevalence in the business-to-consumer communications market can’t be overstated. Most large companies that send text messages or emails to their customers are likely to use Twilio in some capacity.

“Digitization is not just a Covid beneficiary; it’s a permanent shift in how businesses engage with their customers, and it’s what is driving our continued growth,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Lawson said in remarks prepared for a conference call after the results. “The opportunity to improve how companies engage with their customers using data gets bigger every year as they continue to digitize, and we’re just getting started.”

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 54% to $842.7 million, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $768.6 million.

“This isn’t your next Peloton. These are lasting tailwinds they are seeing,” said Rishi Jaluria, a managing director at RBC Capital Markets. “This is a name that is going to be able to continue to grow at really rapid rates moving forward.”

The shares reached a high of $262.98 in extended trading after closing at $202.01 in New York. The stock has declined 50% in the past year, battered by a broader tech downturn and investor concerns that the company’s growth would slow after the pandemic.

Twilio, founded in 2008, has yet to turn a profit. The company reported its net loss widened to $291.4 million, or $1.63 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, from a loss of $179.4 million, or $1.13, in the period a year earlier. The loss, excluding certain items, was 20 cents a share, which was better than analysts’ estimates.

(Updates with comments from CEO in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twilio Stock Spikes 19% as Revenue Growth Tops Company Guidance

    The company said it now expects to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis for calendar year 2023 and beyond.

  • Twilio Stock Surges As Revenue Blows Past Estimates Amid Acquisition Spree

    Twilio stock surged after it said fourth-quarter revenue blew past estimates. The March quarter guidance also came in well above views.

  • Twilio shares surge 28% on earnings, sales that top analyst estimates

    Shares of Twilio Inc. quickly jumped 28% in extended trading Wednesday after it posted earnings and sales that breezed past Wall Street estimates as well as strong guidance.

  • Uber Sales Beat Estimates on Resilient Ridership, Delivery Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. reported revenue in the fourth quarter that beat analysts’ estimates as it recorded the most active users in its history, helping mute disruptions from omicron in ride sharing and boosting gains in delivery.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Iso

  • SPACs With $160 Billion Scrounge for Targets as Clock Ticks

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars earmarked for takeovers by blank-check companies have piled up unused as the hot-then-not mania fades for speculative stocks.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarHot Inflation Data Risk Pushing Fed Closer to a Supe

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Says It’s Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace

  • Unilever under pressure to show sustainability focus is good for business

    Criticised by a major investor for focusing on sustainability more than financial performance, Unilever CEO Alan Jope will be under pressure at the consumer goods group's quarterly results on Thursday to show the two can go hand in hand. Unilever says on its website its 400 brands from Magnum ice cream to Sunsilk shampoo "are on a global mission to do good." In 2019, months after taking over as CEO, Jope said "brands without a purpose will have no long-term future with Unilever."

  • Streamers Are Dominating Hollywood. Netflix Has Chance for Its First Best Picture Prize.

    Netflix secures 12 Oscar nominations for 'The Power of the Dog,' including best picture, best director and best actor.

  • GIP Targets $25 Billion for Record Infrastructure Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Global Infrastructure Partners is in talks to raise $25 billion for a new flagship fund, people familiar with the matter said, in what would be the world’s biggest pool of capital dedicated to infrastructure investments. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPe

  • Uber stock jumps as ride-hailing giant keeps getting bigger, says bookings almost back to pre-pandemic levels

    Uber on Wednesday said it continued to grow in the fourth quarter, with gross bookings for its rides business almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Preferred Apartment Communities REIT Explores Options, Including Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Preferred Apartment Communities Inc., a real estate investment trust that owns retail and multifamily properties, is exploring options including a full or partial sale after receiving inbound interest, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk L

  • Amount of money wagered on the Super Bowl expected to reach $1 billion

    A surge in betting popularity and more states offering online betting are likely contributing factors in the Super Bowl sports betting boost.

  • 3 reasons why Netflix can’t win the ‘streaming wars,’ analyst says

    Netflix is likely to lose the so-called streaming wars to rivals Disney, Apple, Peacock, and Paramount due to these reasons.

  • How to profit from your losses on those ‘Cathie Wood’ stocks

    Americans have lost billions of dollars from their retirement funds in the past year as some of the most popular recent investments have come crashing down to earth. As our chart above shows, many of the most popular stocks have been eviscerated. Many are names associated with investor Cathie Wood and her fund ARK Invest (ARKK) which itself has fallen by more than 50%.

  • Uber reports $892 mn Q4 profit, topping expectations

    Uber announced $892 million in quarterly profits Wednesday on surging revenues as the ride-hailing firm reported a strong demand recovery following the latest Covid-19 wave.

  • New Relic Stock Plunges After Guidance Disappoints. Here’s What Analysts Are Saying.

    Fourth-quarter guidance points to flat quarter-over-quarter growth, sending the stock sharply lower.

  • Exclusive-New York pension fund to divest half its shale companies

    BOSTON (Reuters) -New York's state pension fund will sell $238 million worth of stock and debt it holds across 21 shale oil and gas companies including Chesapeake Energy Corp, Hess Corp and Pioneer Natural Resources, saying they have not shown they are ready to move to a low-emissions economy. However, the fund will keep another 21 shale companies including ConocoPhillips, CNX Resources Corp and EQT Corp according to material reviewed by Reuters from New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who oversees retirement assets.

  • DoorDash Starts Financing Arm to Offer Restaurants Cash Advances

    (Bloomberg) -- DoorDash Inc., the U.S.’s biggest meal-delivery service, is launching a financing arm to offer business loans to restaurants on its app. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarHot Inflation Data Risk Pushing Fed Closer to a Super-Sized

  • Super Bowl: NFL 'games and player storylines' drive social media engagement, Twitter executive says

    Twitter Senior Sports Partner Manager David Herman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Twitter is partnering with the NFL, how playoff games drive social engagement, and the launch of Twitter Spaces.

  • Cathie Wood Dumps $142 Million of Twitter Stock Before Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up selling of social media platform Twitter Inc. shares days before its earnings. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaWood’s firm ARK Investment Management LLC sold nearly 4 million Twi