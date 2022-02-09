Twilio Jumps on Bullish Sales Forecast That Tops Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc., a maker of marketing communications software, jumped more than 20% after projecting sales that topped estimates in the current period and reporting fourth-quarter revenue that also was better than expected.

Sales will be as much as $865 million in the three months ending in March, the San Francisco-based software company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $804.6 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Twilio’s prevalence in the business-to-consumer communications market can’t be overstated. Most large companies that send text messages or emails to their customers are likely to use Twilio in some capacity.

“Digitization is not just a Covid beneficiary; it’s a permanent shift in how businesses engage with their customers, and it’s what is driving our continued growth,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Lawson said in remarks prepared for a conference call after the results. “The opportunity to improve how companies engage with their customers using data gets bigger every year as they continue to digitize, and we’re just getting started.”

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 54% to $842.7 million, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $768.6 million.

“This isn’t your next Peloton. These are lasting tailwinds they are seeing,” said Rishi Jaluria, a managing director at RBC Capital Markets. “This is a name that is going to be able to continue to grow at really rapid rates moving forward.”

The shares reached a high of $262.98 in extended trading after closing at $202.01 in New York. The stock has declined 50% in the past year, battered by a broader tech downturn and investor concerns that the company’s growth would slow after the pandemic.

Twilio, founded in 2008, has yet to turn a profit. The company reported its net loss widened to $291.4 million, or $1.63 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, from a loss of $179.4 million, or $1.13, in the period a year earlier. The loss, excluding certain items, was 20 cents a share, which was better than analysts’ estimates.

