Twin 4-year-old girls escape car crash that killed their father, climb 200 feet to road

Twin 4-year-old girls escaped a fatal car crash by unbuckling their car seats and hiking for help, Washington state officials confirmed.

The crash killed their father, Corey Simmons, 47, after the car careened off a winding road and down into a wooden area 200 feet away, KING-TV and CNN reported.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

The twins unbuckled their booster seats, extricated themselves from the wreckage and climbed 200 feet up an embankment back to the road on Whidbey Island, located 34 miles north of Seattle.

As soon as they re-entered the highway, an unidentified good Samaritan sheltered them in her car while they waited to be transported to the hospital, according to KING-TV. The girls were hospitalized with minor injuries, and were later reunited with family members.

"The girls were extremely heroic and extremely brave," said Trooper Heather Axtman of the Washington State Patrol to NBC News.

Axtman told KING-TV that authorities made contact with the good Samaritan who helped the children, but she didn't want her identity to be made public.

Axtman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, though Axtman told NBC News that the crash took place on a stretch of highway that did not have lighting.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Joshua Bote on Twitter: @joshua_bote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Twin 4-year-old Washington girls escape car crash that killed father