Twin Blends History Corner - the A. Hazard Perry Bridge

Bridge to the Past! It was named after A. Hazard Perry, the political figure and resident of Coushatta who lobbied for a bridge across the Red River. He is known as the father of the bridge as his successful lobbying made the bridge at Coushatta one of the few places where you could cross the Red River in the northern part of the state.

Photos researched by Twin Blends of the A. Hazard Perry Bridge in Coushatta, La.

Before the bridge was built in May of 1932, the only way across the river was by ferry, the Coushatta ferry to be exact! When the bridge was complete, it put the ferry out of business.

We remember this old bridge because when we were young, we often traveled over it to visit our grandparents, uncle, aunt and cousins who lived in Coushatta. Check out the video by our good friend, Virginia Webb, who was on hand to videotape the demolition. Photos Courtesy Red River Parish Library and Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS

History Corner is produced in partnership with Mark and Mike Mangham of Twin Blends: Northwest Louisiana History Hunters

