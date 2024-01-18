Twin Blends remembers snowstorms of the past

Here are several photos we came across at the Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS awhile back that shows snowfall not only in downtown Shreveport but also in Coushatta, La. as well!

Being that our dad is from Coushatta, we were excited to see what it looked like back then in the snow! In some of the photos of Coushatta, you can see Front street and many of the buildings that are no longer there!

Historic photos from Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS researched by Twin Blends, Northwest Louisiana History Hunters, of a snowstorm from the 1960s.

Back in Shreveport, you can see people having fun and others helping push cars up inclines! The first photo shows 2 guys pushing a car in front of the old Shreveport Journal and The Shreveport Times building on Marshall Street! (At one time that building was the Travis Street School building!) We love looking back at Shreveport's past but to see people enjoying themselves really makes it fun!

Way back in January of 1877 (147 years ago) Foster Carter fashioned an improvised sleigh behind his horse and asked Miss Cora Lee Wilson to accompany him on sleigh ride up Texas Street in downtown Shreveport! They were enjoying the snowfall that started several days earlier in December of 1876! This picture was taken looking toward the Red River at the intersection of Texas St. and Spring Street. Green’s Alley can been seen in the photo as well. Note the Shreveport Bakery wagon in the picture and the E. Phelps store in the background! The 4 story building on the far right was the E. & B. Jacobs building (noted in several Shreveport Times articles as the oldest establishment in Shreveport). If those names sounds familiar it’s because they also started the E. & B. Jacobs Bank which later became the First National Bank!

History Corner is produced in partnership with Mark and Mike Mangham of Twin Blends: Northwest Louisiana History Hunters

A historic photo from Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS researched by Twin Blends, Northwest Louisiana History Hunters, of a snowstorm in downtown Shreveport in the year 1877.

Historic photos from Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS researched by Twin Blends, Northwest Louisiana History Hunters, of a snowstorm from the 1960s.

Historic photos from Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS researched by Twin Blends, Northwest Louisiana History Hunters, of a snowstorm from the 1960s.

Historic photos from Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS researched by Twin Blends, Northwest Louisiana History Hunters, of a snowstorm from the 1960s.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: shreveport twin blends snow ice