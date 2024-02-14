San Mateo police discuss new details after 4 found dead inside home
San Mateo police say that a man and woman found dead inside their home on Monday died from gunshot wounds and were discovered in the bathroom.
Two stars ruled the Super Bowl, and they weren't football players.
There have only been six successful protests in NBA history.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
"To say that the Niners can’t win a big game would be an extremely inaccurate statement,” Shanahan said.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
The 2024 Super Bowl ratings took “a leap, not a creep.” A TV expert helps us make sense of the jump.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down the coaching turnover that took place over the last few days at UCLA.
The gap between the major conferences and all others has existed for decades, but now there are cracks forming within that top tier of conferences — and those cracks could lead to major changes for the college football and basketball postseasons.
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth (thanks Estée Lauder!).
The Giants desperately needed to add a power hitter to their lineup, and Jorge Soler fits the bill.
Dalton Del Don delivers an overview of what to look for in evaluating fantasy starting pitchers, as well as some hurlers to target in drafts.
Seal Security, a Tel Aviv-based startup founded by a group of former members of Israel's Unit 8200 intelligence unit, is coming out of stealth today and announcing a $7.4 million seed funding round led by Vertex Ventures Israel, with participation from Crew Capital, PayPal Alumni Fund and Cyber Club London. Ever since the Log4j vulnerability was discovered and the White House issued its software supply chain executive order, everybody who builds software knows about the importance of keeping the many open source libraries they rely on up to date. Seal was founded by Itamar Sher (CEO), Lev Pachmanov (CTO) and Alon Navon (CPO).
The Wallbox Pulsar Plus is a premium, feature-packed electric car charger that impressed during a full year of testing with many electrified vehicles
Lyft is expanding its program that matches women and nonbinary riders to similar drivers. The Women+ Connect initiative is now available in numerous new cities, including Los Angeles and Miami.
The Flipper Zero digital multi-tool already has tons of uses, from hacking to controlling home systems. Now it can even play games, thanks to a partnership with Raspberry Pi.
Both Jalen Brunson and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau were stunned after a foul was called at the buzzer.
The hashtag movement, called #DignifAI, was born on 4chan, an anonymous online message board that was reportedly also the source of Taylor Swift's explicit AI photos.