Twin Brother Of Murder Victim Attacks Suspect In Courtroom After Homicide Footage Is Shown

Jeffrey Clark is currently the lead suspect in the murder of JaRay Robertson. Clark is being accused of shooting Robertson execution-style in a parking lot on July 4.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Clark appeared in a Macomb County courtroom on Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing. During this hearing, the prosecution presented evidence they wanted to use in the trial. Included in the evidence was the surveillance video, showing a victim lying in the parking lot and another man standing over him with a gun. The man then fires the gun at the victim multiple times.

As the footage continues, the victim lies on his side, rolling back and forth. He then holds his hand up, guarding his face as if pleading with the shooter to stop. The video shows at least one shot fired, but a tree partially blocks the view. The suspect then walks away from the victim, leaving him to die in the parking lot.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido, stated he felt Robertson was executed.

“I can say, after reviewing the evidence, this was an execution. The man was pleading for his life,” Lucido said.

The prosecution prepared to introduce more evidence as the courtroom sat silently, digesting the gruesome footage they just saw. But before they could continue, the hearing turned into chaos. In a burst of emotion, a man jumped over courtroom barriers and attacked a handcuffed Clark.

The man was later identified to be the twin brother of the victim.

Fox 2 Detroit reports the man hit Clark multiple times in the back of his head and back. The suspect tried to fight back, but was unable to because of restraints — he appeared in court with waist restraints that chained his wrists to a chain around his waist.

Attorneys and deputies in the courtroom separated the two men, but emotions ran high as multiple screaming matches broke out.

As Clark was ushered out of the courtroom door, he yelled, “They’re going to see you,” to the twin brother.

Clark’s father then began to scream at the victim’s brother as the two men were being separated.

The suspect’s father later apologized for his outbursts, continuously stating, “He assaulted my son.”

Robertson’s twin brother was handcuffed and detained. His anger was still felt as he yelled, “He’s still shooting him! He’s on the ground already, and he’s still shooting. He’s begging you not to kill this man.”

The hearing continued after the courtroom was cleared. The case is now set to proceed, though no future court dates have been determined.

It is unknown if Robertson’s twin brother will be charged for the attack.