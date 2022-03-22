Twin brothers, 17, charged in Larksville shooting

Mar. 22—LARKSVILLE — Twin 17-year-old brothers were charged as adults after borough police investigated a shooting in the area of Nesbitt and Third streets last week.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Police said they took the brothers into custody when they executed a search warrant at a residence on East State Street in Larksville.

Police did not identify the brothers who they say are charged as adults.

Court records identify them as Malichi Shariff Rourk and Malik Rourk.

Malichi Rourk and Malik Rourk were charged with aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, illegal possession of a firearm by a minor, reckless endangerment and defiant trespass. Malik Rourk was further charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough arraigned Malichi Rourk and Malik Rourk at the courthouse Monday afternoon and both were jailed for lack of $25,000 and $50,000 bail, respectively.

Court records say the brothers are affiliated with the Blicky Boyz gang.

According to police and the criminal complaints:

Police responded to the area of St. John's Rectory on Nesbitt Street after a gunshot was heard and a crowd of people running from the scene. Several young people were detained after police set up a perimeter.

Surveillance footage in the area recorded the shooting, the criminal complaint says.

Police in the complaint say footage shows youths arguing with a Hispanic youth.

The Hispanic youth was thrown to the ground as Malichi Rourk passed a "metallic object" to Malik Rourk who then discharged a round into the ground next to the Hispanic youth, the complaint says.

As the group ran away, Malichi Rourk and Malik Rourk stopped in front of a building that had a surveillance camera equipped with audio.

Malik Rourk was allegedly recorded saying, "I get respect when I need, stop playing with me, Bro I let out one shot just to know stop playing with me," according to the complaint.

Police in Swoyersville, Edwardsville and Plymouth assisted at the scene of the shooting.