Twin brothers caught stealing multiple cars only days apart, Florida sheriff says

Twin brothers were arrested days apart in the Florida Panhandle after they were both seen stealing multiple vehicles, officials said.

It started when a truck stolen in Crestview was recovered 45 miles southeast in Freeport on Sunday, April 10, according to a news release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they saw a male with red hair fleeing the area where the vehicle was found. The 19-year-old was arrested on April 11 after he was found “loitering and prowling” in someone’s backyard, according to deputies.

The next day, a male with “sneakingly similar features” was seen on surveillance footage stealing a Chevrolet Silverado in Freeport. The vehicle was later found about 20 miles northeast in Red Bay, deputies said.

On April 13, video showed two males stealing a Monte Carlo and returning to steal a Jeep minutes later. Deputies say “one of them was described as having red, curly hair.”

The car thefts streak ended on April 14 after deputies said they arrested another 19-year-old — the twin brother of the male arrested days earlier.

The sheriff’s office is investigating a link between the brothers and the arrest of three others responsible for several vehicle burglaries in the area, according to the release.

