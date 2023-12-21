Twin brothers charged with shooting at SLC neighbor who honked at them

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two twin brothers are facing felony charges after allegedly shooting at their neighbor in Salt Lake City earlier this month, leaving him with minor injuries.

Carlos and Raul Navaro, both 27, were charged Tuesday with five counts of felony discharge of a firearm, including one with injury, and one count of misdemeanor property damage, documents filed in 3rd District Court show.

The charges stem from a shooting on Dec. 4 on Salt Lake City’s west side. According to investigators, a neighbor was hooking his car horn outside the Navaros’ home, bothering them. In response, the two brothers ran out and began chasing the neighbor’s car, with one of them carrying a baseball bat.

The brothers then followed the neighbor in their SUV for several blocks along 800 South, from about Cheyenne Street to Redwood Road, shooting at him several times, the documents state. Three bullet holes were found in the neighbor’s car, and he told officers he was struck in the shoulder, possibly from a ricocheting bullet.

The neighbor’s shoulder was discolored red and blue, the documents state. Paramedics treated the neighbor at the scene. He was not hospitalized.

A SWAT team arrested the brothers at their home. Later, a search of the residence found a 9 mm pistol and rifle. Officers also recovered several 9 mm shell casing along 800 South, where the shooting took place.

Both brothers were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. They are being held without bail.

