Twin brothers indicted for home invasion with shots fired in Dayton

Jun. 16—Twin brothers from Dayton were indicted Tuesday in connection with a home invasion and car theft earlier this month in Dayton.

Taylor and Tyler Quinn, 19, are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of aggravated burglary with three-year firearm specifications; grand theft of a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor obstructing official business charge. Tyler Quinn also is charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, which also carries a three-year firearm specification; and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Dayton police responded around 1:45 p.m. June 5 to a home in the 3900 block of Kings Highway after a 38-year-old woman reported that Tyler Quinn "kicked in her front door, fired numerous gunshots into her home and then entered armed with a handgun," according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Tyler Quinn took the keys to the woman's 2012 Chrysler 300 sedan and Taylor Quinn also entered the home and assisted his brother in taking items left previously and loading them into the car before driving off in the vehicle, the report stated.

Officers saw bullet holes in the home and recovered bullet fragments as evidence in the case.

About 90 minutes later, an officer on patrol spotted Tyler Quinn driving the stolen car and tried to pull him over. However, he did not stop for the cruiser's emergency lights and sirens, according to the report.

"The Chrysler fled at a high rate of speed, drove through numerous stop signs and intersections with no regard for public safety and nearly struck several other occupied vehicles," the affidavit stated.

The Quinns eventually were stuck in traffic and both ran from the car but both were taken into custody.

Tyler Quinn was indicted Tuesday on additional charges in an unrelated case. He also will be arraigned Thursday for carrying concealed weapons and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, for an April 11 incident in Dayton, records show.

Both Quinns remain in the Montgomery County Jail, where they have been held since their June 5 arrests by Dayton police.