Twin brothers shot, one fatally, outside Bronx courthouse

One man was killed and his twin brother was wounded in a shooting outside a Bronx’s courthouse Tuesday night, cops said.

A gunman walked up to the 30-year-old siblings and shot one in the chest and the other in the leg about 7:20 p.m. outside the Bronx County Hall of Justice on E. 161st St. near Sherman Ave., cops said.

The brother struck in the chest was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. His sibling was hospitalized in stable condition.

The shooter let loose at least five rounds, police sources said.

A search for the gunman was underway. The brothers’ names were not immediately released.