Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey

The suspects wanted in the death of a Kenmore man are twin brothers, according to the Lacey Police Department.

At about 9:26 p.m. on Aug. 30, officers with the Lacey Police Department responded to a report of a physical disturbance at a hotel in the 100 block of College Street Southeast.

Police were told a man was laying in the parking lot behind the hotel and two men involved the disturbance had left in a gray Toyota Camry with temporary plates.

When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries to his head.

The man was transported to St. Peter Hospital but died from his injuries.

He was later identified as Sean Shay, 36, of Kenmore.

During the investigation, detectives identified fraternal twins Nicholas VanDuren and Alexander VanDuren, both 32, as suspects.

According to police, Nicholas has a tattoo of the ace of spades on his right shoulder and drives a 2016 Ford Fusion, with license plate CEJ9093.

If you know their whereabouts or any related information, please call 911.