Twin Cities man among 3 killed in collision of pickups in northern Minnesota

A collision of two pickup trucks in northern Minnesota killed a passenger from the Twin Cities and both drivers, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Monday on Hwy. 1 near the Koochiching County community of Northome, the State Patrol said.

The patrol identified the drivers who died as Riley Scheidecker, 24, of Bloomer, Wis., and Joseph M. Carlson, 27, of North Branch, Minn. Also killed was Carlson's passenger, John C. Corazzo, 27, of Shoreview, the patrol said.

According to the patrol:

Scheidecker was heading west on Hwy. 1 and collided with Carlson's eastbound pickup. Scheidecker's pickup came to rest in the opposite lane, while Carlson's vehicle ended up in the ditch to the right. The patrol did not say which driver crossed the center line.

Two people in Scheidecker's pickup were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries: Dolton L. Johnson, 26, of Menomonie, Wis., and Thomas R. Johnson, 26, of Bloomer. Less seriously injured in the same pickup was Levi Holum, 26, of Bloomer.