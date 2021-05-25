Twin Cities man found fatally assault at home near Bemidji; suspect arrested

A Twin Cities man was fatally assaulted at a home near Bemidji by a 21-year-old man who was quickly arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

Burgess J. Palmore, 53, of Bloomington, was found about 2 a.m. Friday by Beltrami County sheriff's deputies dead in a home roughly 15 miles north of Bemidji located between Puposky Lake and Lake Julia, the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect was arrested there and jailed in connection with an earlier conviction and sentence for fleeing police and obstructing a police officer. He has yet to be charged in connection with Palmore's death. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances leading up to the assault.

