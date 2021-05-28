Twin Cities man gets 5 years for stealing 19 handguns from gun shops

A federal judge sentenced a 31-year-old man to more than five years in prison Friday for taking part in stealing 19 firearms from Twin Cities gun shops last year.

Early on March 29, 2020, Raymond Kidd and another man smashed the windows of Total Defense in Ramsey and made off with nine handguns. The two men repeated the smash-and-grab at Edina's Battle Creek Armory a week later, this time taking 10 handguns from a display case.

Kidd signed an agreement with prosecutors pleading guilty to one count of possessions of stolen handguns.

In court documents, Kidd's attorney said his client grew up in a broken home and was "never given a chance," and stole drugs to pay for a gun addiction. "Kidd was born into an environment of drug addiction, mental illness and horrible neglect, and raised in circumstances that fostered the development of his own drug addiction and mental illness as a response."

Michael Blande Moore also pleaded guilty last year to taking part in stealing the guns. His sentencing is scheduled for next month.

Last year, communities around the Twin Cities metro saw an unprecedented rise in gun violence. As the shootings continue, including high-profile killings of children in recent months, law enforcement faces increased pressure to get illegal guns off the streets.

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036