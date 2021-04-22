Twin Cities man gets nearly 19-year term for fatally stabbing another man outside victim's Chisago County home

A 24-year-old Twin Cities man has been given a nearly 19-year prison term for fatally stabbing another man outside the victim's Chisago County home.

Justin G. Valian, 24, of Maplewood, was sentenced in District Court last week after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the May 15 attack on Joshua J. Kaczrowski, 28, in Sunrise Township.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Valian will serve slightly more than 11½ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Charged as an accomplice and pleading guilty was Valian's girlfriend, Courtney K. Pilz-Carr, 29, of Harris, Minn. She was given a sentence just shy of five years. With credit for time jailed since her arrest, Pilz-Carr will serve about 2½ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Kaczrowski was stabbed multiple times outside his home in the 42200 block of Joywood Avenue, where emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.

A man with Kaczrowski at the home said he saw Valian drive up and Pilz-Carr come out a few minutes later, according to the charges. Kaczrowski followed Pilz-Carr to the van and pleaded for her not to leave, the witness said.

"A very brief physical altercation" occurred between the two men, the charges read. Valian and Pilz-Carr fled in the van while Kaczrowski said he was hurt and needed the witness to call 911.

Pilz-Carr explained that Kaczrowski and Valian did not like each other, the charges read. She added that it was her intention to marry Valian.

Valian has been in trouble with the law throughout his adult life in Minnesota and in counties in nearby Wisconsin. Combined, he has four convictions each for theft and harassment, three for burglary and one each for drug possession and receiving stolen property.

