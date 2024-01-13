Twin Cities see little snow by Saturday morning, but cold weather has arrived

The Twin Cities didn’t see much of winter snow storm, but there’s no question it’s feeling like winter outside.

While 3 to 6 inches of snow was previously predicted for the Twin Cities, little had fallen in the metro by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service was predicting less than a half inch more to fall in the core metro through the day.

Not lacking in the metro was the cold. Temperatures fell into the single digits Saturday morning in the Twin Cities and were expected to fall below zero overnight — a first for the metro this season.

A high near minus 3 is expected Sunday, along with dangerously low wind chills near minus 25 or lower. A wind chill advisory is in effect for the metro from 9 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday, and an additional wind chill advisory is likely Sunday night into Monday, according to the weather service.

The cold continues into the week with highs near minus 3 on Monday before rising above zero to 5 degrees Tuesday and 13 degrees on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are expected to see highs near 11 and 9, respectively.

The average high for the metro is 23 degrees for this point in the season.

