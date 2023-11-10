Twin Cities veteran uses TikTok to help others
An 81-year-old Minnesota veteran uses TikTok to help other veterans. FOX 9's Corin Hoggard reports.
On Instagram, infographics about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza are punctuated with the watermelon emoji. In captions of TikTok videos calling for a ceasefire, the emoji replaces words like “Palestine” and “Gaza.” X (formerly Twitter) users add the watermelon to their handles to express support for Palestinian independence.
You've probably seen the Water Dance Challenge on TikTok. The post Who is Tyla? The South African singer is taking over TikTok with her infectious ‘Water’ dance trend appeared first on In The Know.
The Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses a lawsuit seeking to keep former President Donald Trump’s name from appearing on the state’s Republican primary ballot, but leaves open the possibility for a general election challenge. In Michigan, arguments begin in another 14th Amendment lawsuit looking to bar Trump’s name from ballots.
Crawford was ordered to face Jaron Ennis after defeating Errol Spence, but a rematch clause got in the way.
LeBron James is nearly finished making his LeBron James museum.
Tumblr, a flailing social media site from a bygone era, may be run by a skeleton crew from now on. An alleged internal memo from parent company Automattic has made the rounds on social platforms, stating it has “not gotten the expected results from our effort.”
Naomi Osaka hasn't played a match since September 2022.
One creator who often switches purses is sharing an organizational tip she learned for storing her essentials. The post Woman shares organizing hack as someone who constantly switches purses: ’10 out of 10′ appeared first on In The Know.
This beauty has a brilliant lid holder to keep those drippings from making a mess of your kitchen.
“For me to have finished, it took a lot. It was all heart,” the runner tells Yahoo Life.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Green Labs confirmed to TechCrunch that it is conducting a round of layoffs that could impact at least 50% of its workforce.
Amazon reportedly plans to remove the Android core from its Fire TVs, smart displays and other devices. Inside sources, job listings and other materials support Amazon’s alleged move to a new Linux-based operating system codenamed ‘Vega.’
As Thanksgiving approaches and millions of Americans gear up for holiday travel, Dr. Mandy Cohen shares her tips.
"The game of basketball is in amazing hands regardless," Parker said.
Be prepared for the turkey coma with these fantastic titles for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.
OpenAI is launching an initiative to partner with private and public organizations to collect datasets it can use to train its AI models.
The government of Maine has confirmed over a million state residents had personal information stolen in a data breach earlier this year by a Russia-linked ransomware gang. In a statement published Thursday, the Maine government said hackers exploited a vulnerability in its MOVEit file-transfer system, which stored sensitive data on state residents. The Maine government said it was disclosing the incident and notifying affected residents as its assessment of the impacted files "was recently completed."
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about some of the biggest results and storylines coming out of a full slate of NBA basketball on Wednesday night.
Artificial intelligence has done it again. The post Where are all these fake Disney and Pixar movie posters suddenly coming from? Users are toying with Bing’s AI generator appeared first on In The Know.