Michael McCann has been promoted to president of Twin City Fan Companies, according to a news release.

Michael Barry will remain chief executive officer and chairman of the board. McCann joined Twin City Fan in 2019, serving as the company's senior vice president of sales and marketing

As President, McCann will be responsible for the successful execution of Twin City Fan's growth strategy, customer satisfaction and service delivery.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Twin City Fan announces new company president