Twin daughters tried to save pregnant cop mom with CPR after fatal screwdriver stabbing in Brooklyn home (EXCLUSIVE)

A devoted Brooklyn mom found stabbed to death with a screwdriver after a heated argument with her boyfriend was pregnant, the Daily News has learned.

The 14-year-old twin daughters of Theresa Gregg discovered her lifeless body on the bedroom floor of their fourth-floor Williamsburg apartment and dialed 911 the morning of May 14. One of the hysterical teens let police inside as the other desperately performed CPR.

A bloody screwdriver was recovered alongside Gregg, 37, and her killer remains on the run, police said. Gregg was a police officer with the city Department of Homeless Services.

“She was a real sweet, kind person,” recalled the victim’s former co-worker Karensa Landrum. “She was so friendly with everybody. ... I just hope they find him. It’s heartbreaking for that to happen to anybody, but for her I was just shocked.”

“Everybody loved her,” she added. “She was the type of person you would want to know. ... I hate saying ‘was.’”

The victim was two-to-three-months pregnant, police sources said.

“We’re all confused and also in disbelief,” a cousin wrote on Facebook. “Many of her co-workers were saying she was just at work last night, friends saying they were getting ready for her baby shower.”

The night before making the gruesome discovery, the teen twins went to sleep to the sound of a battle raging between Gregg and her 35-year-old boyfriend inside the couple’s bedroom at their home on Bedford Ave. near S. Third St., sources said. The unhappy couple had been quarreling all evening, the girls later told cops.

The girls awoke the next morning to find their their mother’s bloodied body in her bedroom facedown in shorts and a T-shirt between her bed and the door about 8:20 a.m.

She was stabbed on both sides of her neck, as well as in her upper body and left arm, and appeared to have taken blows to her face and head.

The twins dialed 911 and were told to turn Gregg over and start CPR. Their mom was pronounced dead at 8:45 a.m. despite a desperate effort by the girls and medics who soon arrived to resuscitate her.

Her live-in boyfriend was nowhere to be found. He has not officially been named as a suspect by the NYPD.

“She was a good person,” Gregg’s heartbroken mother told The News. “This man took her life. He had no right.”

Landrum recalled her friend as a lover of R&B music and a doting mother to her twins.

“At work, she would be on the phone with them,” Landrum said. “We would be in the locker room and she would be on FaceTime with them. She was all about her girls.”

Cops arrived at the family’s home to find one of the distraught daughters outside, saying her mother needed help and wasn’t waking up. Inside the apartment was the other daughter, who pointed police to the victim’s bedroom.

“Her girls were so beautiful, so respectful,” said JoHanna Hidalgo, 38, a teacher who lives one floor down from Gregg. “Every morning I would see them. They were in middle school. They’re twins so they would walk to school with their friends. ... Those girls were so sweet.”

Hidalgo said she rarely saw Gregg’s boyfriend.

“One time I was in the elevator with the guy,” she said. “So I seen him before but I never had conversations with him.”

A next-door neighbor recalled hearing frequent arguments coming from Gregg’s apartment.

“Both of their voices were loud,” said the neighbor, who did not give her name. “I’m not sure how often they fought but it was a lot.”

“I can’t believe what I’m reading I really can’t I’m soo hurt,” a friend of the victim wrote on FB. “And them twins, OMG God, cover them please and your family.”

Gregg’s work colleagues mourned her death, offering fond recollections and calls for an arrest.

“She will be missed and we hope her assailant will be caught and brought to justice soon,” said said Gregory Floyd, the president of Teamsters Local 237, which represents Department of Homeless Services police officers.

A colleague described her in a Facebook post as a “caring officer, devoting her time as a community engagement officer in helping others, oftentimes at her personal expense.”

“She truly exhibited the core values of the Department,” he wrote. “I also do pray that we use the resources at our disposal to ensure that she and her family gets justice for this horrible tragedy.”

With Rebecca White