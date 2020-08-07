    Advertisement

    Twin Disc: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

    RACINE, Wis. (AP) _ Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Friday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 12 cents per share.

    The power transmission equipment maker posted revenue of $59.4 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported a loss of $39.8 million, or $3.03 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $246.8 million.

    Twin Disc shares have decreased 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 48% in the last 12 months.

