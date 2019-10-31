Is Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for Twin Disc

What Is Twin Disc's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Twin Disc had US$43.2m of debt, an increase on US$11.4m, over one year. However, it also had US$12.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$30.8m.

NasdaqGS:TWIN Historical Debt, October 31st 2019 More

How Healthy Is Twin Disc's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Twin Disc had liabilities of US$73.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$91.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$12.4m as well as receivables valued at US$44.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$107.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$145.7m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Twin Disc's net debt is only 1.0 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 11.0 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Also good is that Twin Disc grew its EBIT at 13% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Twin Disc's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last two years, Twin Disc burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.