Twin earthquakes kill at least 1, injure more than 100 in Afghanistan

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Afghanistan was again rocked by earthquakes on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 100 others.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the Herat province Sunday morning, resulting in 120 people being taken to Herat Regional Hospital and "many more" hospitalized elsewhere in the area, the World Health Organization said.

The local provincial government confirmed one death and 35 injuries in a statement earlier Sunday. It noted that the death toll could increase.

A second earthquake measuring at magnitude 5.4 was registered about 20 minutes later in the same area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There have been multiple tremors of magnitude 4.0 or more in western Afghanistan since.

Sunday's quakes follow a series of deadly earthquakes in Afghanistan. More than 2,000 people were killed in a pair of magnitude-6.3 earthquakes last week. Another earthquake struck on Wednesday, registering a magnitude 6.3.