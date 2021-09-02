Twin boys found dead inside car at South Carolina daycare

·1 min read

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Twin 20-month-old boys found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina daycare were likely in the hot SUV for more than nine hours, authorities said Thursday.

A parent discovered the toddlers in rear-facing seats shortly after arriving around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood, investigators said.

Bryson and Brayden McDaniel appeared to have been in the SUV since the morning and likely died from exposure to the heat, Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford said at a news conference. Further testing will be done over the next few weeks to rule out other causes, she said.

The boys appeared well taken care of and were enrolled at the daycare, Rutherford said.

“We have two very distraught parents,” she said.

Richland County deputies are investigating the deaths No arrests have been made and deputies did not release any other details.

Temperatures in Columbia were over 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius) for most of a muggy Wednesday in Columbia.

The coroner did not give the names of the parents, saying she did not want to criminalize them if the case was ruled an accident, and would not say where the SUV was for most of the day.

“We can't speak to how or why the children were left in the vehicle for so long,” Rutherford said. “Again, that's why I say if this was an unfortunate accident, we pray the family can find peace. But if it was a criminal act, we will help seek justice for these babies.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Toddler dies from head injuries nine days after his father was killed in four car crash

    Andy Hoyle was pronounced dead at the scene and his young son Joshua died nine days later.

  • New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

    COVID-19 symptoms that persist long after infection, known as "long COVID", has been tied to a higher risk for new kidney problems, according to a new study. Analyzing data on more than 1.7 million U.S. veterans, including nearly 90,000 COVID-19 survivors with symptoms lasting at least 30 days, researchers found the "long haulers" were at higher risk for new kidney problems compared to people who had not been infected with the coronavirus. This was true even when survivors had not been hospitalized, although declines in kidney function were "more profound" with more severe infection, they reported on Wednesday in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology https://bit.ly/3zKI2Y0.

  • 5 people killed in floodwaters at a New Jersey apartment complex as Ida's remnants swept through the area

    The apartment was across the street from the Elizabeth fire department headquarters, which was covered in 8 feet of water.

  • There's something surprisingly normal about Prince Harry and Meghan's new £11m home

    Who'd have thought it, eh?

  • How To Watch The 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies & Coverage Live On Saturday, September 11, 2021

    Many of the major networks are going all out next Saturday to cover the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. A least four networks are broadcasting live that day from Lower Manhattan as commemorative events are held at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial and other sites connected with the tragedy. […]

  • 9-month-old on flight carrying Afghan evacuees dies in Philadelphia

    This marks the first reported death of an evacuee from Afghanistan on U.S. soil.

  • Twin baby pandas in France zoo gain weight and fur

    The pandas, named Fleur-de-Coton and Petite-Neige, are nursed by their mother Huan-Huan.From a mere 149 grammes (5.2 ounces) and 128 grammes (4.51 ounces) at birth, the two pandas grew to 1.14 kg (2.51 pounds) and 1.09 kg (2.4 pounds) after one month.Born with no fur and resembling pink rats, the panda cubs are now starting to grow fluff and their black spots have become visible.Their eyes are not yet open and they are not yet crawling.Beauval zoo said the babies and their mother are in excellent health, doing what pandas love best: sleeping. The babies spend one to three hours with their mother, nursing and lying on her belly.The mortality rate for panda cubs in their first year in human care is 26 percent for males and 20 percent for females, according to a Smithsonian study.The Beauval Zoo has hired two Chinese experts to help care for the pandas.The zoo is also inviting panda fans to become godparents for Fleur-de-Coton and Petite-Neige as part of a programme that raises funds for research and conservation.

  • New Taliban rulers face drought, conflict & no jobs

    Armed Taliban fighters stood guard at the closed airport in Kabul, where planes sat idle on the tarmac on Thursday, as Afghanistan's Taliban rulers prepared to unveil their new government and some residents worried about their new reality. KABUL RESIDENT AASHEQULLAH HASAN: "I have no hope for the future, because you also better know the situation. Every person wants to go outside from country, because there have no jobs, there have no business, there have no facility for the people to do."Growing economic hardship is emerging as the new Taliban government's biggest challenge.But even before the Islamist militia's swift takeover two weeks ago, many Afghans were already struggling to feed their families as the country reels from its second drought in four years.Video provided by the World Food Programme showed Afghan men and women waiting for basic rations at a U.N. food distribution center in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.52-YEAR-OLD AFGHAN MAN, DELAWAR: "There are no crops, no rain, no water and people are living in misery. This (food) is a great mercy from God and it really helps poor and needy people." The World Food Programme says food prices have spiked since drought wiped out some 40% of the wheat crop, and the WFP's country director said millions of Afghans could soon face starvation.WFP COUNTRY DIRECTOR IN AFGHANISTAN, MARY-ELLEN MCGROARTY: "The situation that we have unfolding at the moment is absolutely horrendous and could morph into just a humanitarian catastrophe."Adding to the misery of drought and an economy on the verge of collapse is continued conflict.On Thursday, fighters loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud - seen here marching last week - battled Taliban forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, the last province resisting rule by the Taliban. Each side said it had inflicted heavy casualties. And the rebel fighters have pledged to hold out against the Taliban for as long as they can.

  • Woman seriously injured by alligator, rescued by neighbor

    The woman was walking her dog next to a lagoon at Hilton Head Plantation when she was attacked by the 8-foot gator.

  • Dresses, Mud Hens' baseball jerseys and dancing at Solheim Cup gala

    The Solheim Cup gala took on a different look on Thursday as the festivities were held at the home of the Toledo Mud Hens.

  • Missouri AG tries to prevent prosecutors’ hearing on Kevin Strickland innocence claim

    The Missouri Attorney General’s Office contends Kevin Strickland is guilty. Jackson County prosecutors say otherwise.

  • Giant, friendly whale surprises paddle boarder off the coast of Argentina

    A rare encounter was caught on video when a southern right whale seemingly plays with a paddle boarder by pushing his board gently forward.

  • Lexington man found nooses, racist notes at work. Did employer do enough to stop it?

    “His wife worried that he would be killed,” his attorneys wrote in court records. He was losing sleep and “barricaded himself inside a locked office at work.”

  • Did Amazon make a mistake? This top-rated soundbar should cost way more than $49.99

    Once upon a time, you had to buy a surround sound system if you wanted to upgrade your TV’s audio. These days, surround sound systems are still great. Plus, there are plenty of excellent options out there that don’t cost an arm and a leg. Want a good example? The #1 best-selling home theater system … The post Did Amazon make a mistake? This top-rated soundbar should cost way more than $49.99 appeared first on BGR.

  • Hiking Trails Near Where Family of 3 Mysteriously Died Closed Due to 'Unknown Hazards'

    John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, were found dead alongside the family dog on Aug. 17 in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest

  • Rikers inmates forced to run cells as units go more than 24 hours without guards, prisoner says

    NEW YORK — A staff shortage at Rikers Island jail left two units without corrections officers for more than 24 hours Tuesday and Wednesday, a prisoner reported — and a city oversight board said the ongoing personnel problems factored in a wave of suicides in the jails since December. Two Rikers units — known as 3 West and 3 North in the Otis Bantum Correction Center — were without corrections ...

  • Jimmy Hayes' Widow Pens Heartbreaking Tribute Days After His Funeral: 'Still Thinking You're Coming Home'

    "Gosh, this is hard. I miss you so much," Jimmy Hayes' widow, Kristen, wrote following his funeral on Aug. 30

  • GOP on verge of securing red seat in New Hampshire redistricting

    The Republican Party’s good fortune in decennial redistricting extends to tiny New Hampshire, where the state’s two congressional districts are poised to be redrawn just enough to turn one of them red for the foreseeable future.

  • Kinnick Stadium to offer alcoholic beverages for the first time this weekend

    Kinnick Stadium to offer alcoholic beverages for the first time this weekend

  • Peter Dinklage’s Musical Chops in ‘Cyrano’ Shake Up the Oscars Race Out of Telluride

    Peter Dinklage’s musical interpretation of the “friend zone” took center stage at the Telluride Film Festival for the world premiere of “Cyrano,” and a leading Oscar contender for best actor appeared to emerge. The premiere started with an actor’s tribute to Dinklage, which highlighted notable performances such as his Emmy-winning role in HBO’s “Game of […]