Twin newborn Amber Alert case in Livonia leaves many unanswered questions

An AMBER Alert has been issued in Livonia for twins Matthew Jace and Montana Alexander Bridges, both 14 days old, on Monday morning, Aug. 21, 2023.

A day after an early morning Amber Alert for two twin newborns shook up metro Detroiters, law enforcement officials offered few new details about what had happened Sunday night and Monday morning — and whether it was an abduction, misunderstanding or child neglect.

In response Tuesday to whether the Wayne County prosecutor’s office would be filing any charges or other actions, it said that it had not yet received a warrant request, and "we must have that before we can do anything."

The Free Press also left messages Tuesday with the Livonia Police, which is investigating the case.

Most of what was law enforcement has said about the case so far has come from a brief news conference on Monday, where police officials, including Detroit Police Chief James White, Livonia Police Capt. Gregory Yon and Acting FBI Special Agent in Charge Devin Kowalski, praised the alert’s outcome.

The closest official account of what happened Sunday night came from Yon, who said: "The lady left them with two friends and when she came back, they were gone." He did not specify whether the woman he was referring to was the mother.

When asked to clarify what he meant by "friends," he called them "friendly acquaintances."

In many ways, the police, and community, have much to rejoice. Unlike the Amber Alert last month involving the abduction of a 2-year-old girl, Wynter Cole-Smith, who was killed. In this case, the children were returned to police unharmed.

The twins' grandmother, Lolita Vann of Romulus, offered more information in an interview Monday with the Free Press. She said she didn't know how they ended up in a Livonia hotel, but had heard someone may have broken into her daughter's home.

She also heard some people had offered to help her daughter with her newborns and find them a place to stay.

At the news conference, officials applauded agency cooperation and sidestepped a reporter’s question at the news conference of whether the incident was still being investigated as a kidnapping and declined to identify who dropped the children off.

White acknowledged that investigators didn’t have many answers.

Police initially said the two-week-old twin boys — Matthew and Alexander Bridges — were taken by two women sometime after 10 p.m. Sunday from the Quality Inn hotel in Livonia where they were staying with their mother. Early the next morning, an Amber Alert, with photographs of the twins and two people, was issued.

At about 9:30 a.m. Monday to the Detroit police’s Ninth Precinct. The Amber Alert was canceled.

"Everyone put in a lot of work," White said at the news conference, flanked by other officials and after naming several of the departments involved. He praised the community and added that the infants' return was "the best outcome possible."

