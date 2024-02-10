Twin Peaks adding sports bar, restaurant in region

Twin Peaks is bringing its ultimate sports lodge to Fort Mill, with a focus on made-from-scratch food, beers served at 29 degrees and wall-to-wall televisions.

Construction on that 6,800-square-foot restaurant, plus a 1,800-square-foot patio, is underway. It’s slated to open in July.

Twin Peaks will be at 992 Cabelas Drive, making it neighbors with Cabela’s and Carowinds near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

This will be a second location for the brand following one in Concord, which opened in 2012.

